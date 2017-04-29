Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (FSNN) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a report released on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Telecommunications Int'l’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) opened at 1.61 on Friday. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The stock’s market cap is $33.42 million.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 111.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l stock. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,709,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l makes up approximately 7.1% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned about 20.54% of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications Int'l

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

