FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Stock Price Down 15.5% After Earnings Miss

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares traded down 15.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 1,661,070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.08 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut FTI Consulting from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 107,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.36.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

