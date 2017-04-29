FTD Companies Inc (FTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of FTD Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) traded down 1.79% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 95,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FTD Companies has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The company’s market capitalization is $548.68 million.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm earned $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTD Companies will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in FTD Companies by 141.7% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,615,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after buying an additional 947,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in FTD Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in FTD Companies by 28.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTD Companies during the third quarter valued at $11,927,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in FTD Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, the Company is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations, primarily in the United States and Canada.

