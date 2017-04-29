FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FS Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FS Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. National Securities upped their price objective on FS Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSIC. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in FS Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) remained flat at $9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 810,337 shares. FS Investment has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm earned $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.27 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts expect that FS Investment will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. FS Investment’s payout ratio is 130.88%.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

