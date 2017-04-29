Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Frontier Communications Corp posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.5 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Corp.
Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.46%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.
About Frontier Communications Corp
Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).
