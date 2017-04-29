Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Frontier Communications Corp posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.5 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Corp.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.46%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/frontier-communications-corp-ftr-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-34-billion-updated.html.

About Frontier Communications Corp

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.