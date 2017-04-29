Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frontier Communications Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTR. Vetr cut Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.46 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Corp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.96 to $2.51 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 1.57% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,959,696 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm’s market cap is $2.20 billion.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.46%. Frontier Communications Corp’s payout ratio is currently -77.78%.

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

