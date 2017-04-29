FreeSeas (FREE) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about FreeSeas (NASDAQ:FREE) have trended very positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FreeSeas earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FreeSeas (NASDAQ:FREE) remained flat at $1.15 during trading on Friday. FreeSeas has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $166,051.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.29.

About FreeSeas

FreeSeas Inc is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company owns approximately two Handysize dry bulk carriers and operates over four Handysize dry bulk carriers. The Company’s vessels carry a range of drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain and coal, which are referred to as major bulks, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar and rice, or minor bulks.

