Fred's, Inc. (FRED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fred's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Fred's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fred's from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fred's from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 1,137,219 shares of the company were exchanged. Fred's has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company’s market capitalization is $559.15 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fred's had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm earned $529.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fred's will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fred's by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fred's by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fred's by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fred's by 1,030.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 115,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Fred's by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fred's

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

