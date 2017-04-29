Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) opened at 7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

