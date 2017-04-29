Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) have been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial Network earned a news impact score of 0.52 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) opened at 40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.80.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm earned $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

