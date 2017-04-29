Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm earned $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. Fox Factory Holding Corp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Fox Factory Holding Corp’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded down 0.56% during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 197,777 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

In related news, Director Robert (Bob) Fox, Jr. sold 465,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $12,409,759.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 55,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,479,897.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,630,115 shares of company stock valued at $150,036,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 113.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 127,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 177.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,615,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 1,033,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

