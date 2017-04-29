Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc. (FOFN) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOFN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Four Oaks Fincorp (OTCMKTS:FOFN) remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Four Oaks Fincorp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.07.

About Four Oaks Fincorp

Four Oaks Fincorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary function is to serve as the holding company for its subsidiaries, Four Oaks Bank & Trust Company, Inc (the Bank) and Four Oaks Mortgage Services, LLC. The Bank operates over 16 offices in eastern and central North Carolina. In addition, the Company has an interest in Four Oaks Statutory Trust I.

