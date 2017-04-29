Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Four Corners Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,009 shares. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm earned $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.09 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 115.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/four-corners-property-trust-fcpt-earning-positive-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.