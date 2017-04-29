Foster Wheeler AG (FWLT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.44

Press coverage about Foster Wheeler AG (NASDAQ:FWLT) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Foster Wheeler AG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Foster Wheeler AG

Foster Wheeler AG (Foster Wheeler) is a supplier of engineering, construction and project management contractor and power equipment. It operates through two business groups: Global Engineering and Construction Group (Global E&C Group), and Global Power Group. Its Global E&C Group, which operates worldwide, designs, engineers and constructs onshore and offshore upstream oil and gas processing facilities, natural gas liquefaction facilities and receiving terminals, gas-to-liquids facilities, oil refining, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities and related infrastructure.

