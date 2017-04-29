Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FET. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $25.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/forum-energy-technologies-inc-fet-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-16-per-share-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 81,306 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,588,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,092,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 617,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,771,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,686,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) traded down 2.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 885,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.