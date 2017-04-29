Forterra Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 18th (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra’s (NASDAQ:FRTA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 18th. Forterra had issued 18,420,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $331,560,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Forterra from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) traded down 1.54% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,164 shares. Forterra has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

