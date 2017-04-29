Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,307 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 144,480 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,895 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 55,350 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $733.23 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business earned $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Forrester Research’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 75.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

