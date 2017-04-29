FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Receives $14.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $223,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $132,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,594. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FormFactor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) traded down 5.93% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 433,473 shares. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $795.34 million.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

