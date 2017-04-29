FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. FormFactor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $237,068.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $132,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,751 shares of company stock worth $5,780,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) traded down 1.83% on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 356,656 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $766.68 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. FormFactor has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $13.15.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

