FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) have been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,951 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business earned $339 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 17,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $669,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 27,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,043,505.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,058.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

