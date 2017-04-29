Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.33% of Stewart Information Services Corp worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 157,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Stewart Information Services Corp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services Corp’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In other news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $46,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,640.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Killea sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $180,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company is engaged in offering products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate.

