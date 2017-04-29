Fmr LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 45.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) traded down 2.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 14,632 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $479.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.17. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company earned $306.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post $3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

