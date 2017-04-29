FirstCash Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
FCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on FirstCash from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on FirstCash from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) opened at 51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.90. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstCash by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in FirstCash by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 95,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 26.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.
In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.
About FirstCash
FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments.
