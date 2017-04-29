First South Bancorp, Inc. (FSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

First South Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBK) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from First South Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares. The company has a market cap of $123.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. First South Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. First South Bancorp had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

About First South Bancorp

First South Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for First South Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company operates a commercial banking business. The Bank is a North Carolina chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s segment is providing general commercial banking services to its markets located in the state of North Carolina.

