First South Bancorp (FSBK) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First South Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.42 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares. First South Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

First South Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. First South Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.81%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from First South Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. First South Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

First South Bancorp Company Profile

First South Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for First South Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company operates a commercial banking business. The Bank is a North Carolina chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s segment is providing general commercial banking services to its markets located in the state of North Carolina.

