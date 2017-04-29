First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Potomac Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 190,859 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. First Potomac Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm’s market cap is $645.68 million.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business earned $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. First Potomac Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Potomac Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPO shares. TheStreet lowered First Potomac Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership.

