Jefferies Group Comments on First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) traded down 2.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 738,516 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm earned $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 14,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $341,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Diedrich sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $181,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

