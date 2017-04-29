First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,073 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 114,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) opened at 32.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, SVP Christopher L. Slabach sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 965 shares in the company, valued at $31,835.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Mcrae sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,563 shares in the company, valued at $349,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,717 shares of company stock worth $89,770. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 845.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank) and First Clover Leaf Bank, N.A. (First Clover Leaf Bank). The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc (MIDS).

