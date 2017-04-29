First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 995,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) opened at 28.14 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm earned $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

