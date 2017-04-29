First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.37

Media coverage about First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) opened at 39.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $46.70.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company earned $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.54 per share, with a total value of $65,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,255.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,990 shares of company stock valued at $339,948 in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

