First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Media headlines about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $51.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company earned $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

