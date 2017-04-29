First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company earned $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 944 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. First Community has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Community Co. (FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/first-community-co-fcco-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

