First Acceptance (FAC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Acceptance earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) traded up 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 61,187 shares of the company traded hands. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $47.75 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Russell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About First Acceptance
First Acceptance Corporation is a retailer, servicer and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company operates in two segments: Insurance, and Real estate and corporate. Its insurance operations are engaged in selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in over 20 states.
