News articles about First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Acceptance earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) traded up 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 61,187 shares of the company traded hands. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $47.75 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Russell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Acceptance (FAC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/first-acceptance-fac-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation is a retailer, servicer and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company operates in two segments: Insurance, and Real estate and corporate. Its insurance operations are engaged in selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in over 20 states.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.