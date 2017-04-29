Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,707 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 1,171,657 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSC shares. National Securities cut their price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 594,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,803.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,278,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,149,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Dalton acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $102,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,504,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Marquette Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) opened at 4.59 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $647.01 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. The company earned $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -130.91%.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

