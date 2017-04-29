Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Fifth Street Finance Corp. reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Street Finance Corp..

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSC shares. National Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded down 0.68% on Monday, hitting $4.36. 484,014 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm’s market cap is $614.59 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is -130.91%.

In other news, Director Byron J. Haney acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 594,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,803.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,278,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,149,155.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,504,815 shares of company stock worth $20,564,565. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.1% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 363,233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 555,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

