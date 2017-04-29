Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 225.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. 8,295,445 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $223.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $92.00. Procter & Gamble Co also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,197 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 396% compared to the typical volume of 443 call options.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business earned $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 61,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $5,604,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $311,117.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

