Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share by the iron ore producer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) opened at 158.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.68. Ferrexpo Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 178.70. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 925.75 million.

In other Ferrexpo Plc news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £20,385.39 ($26,061.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrexpo Plc to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Ferrexpo Plc to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo Plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.13 ($1.25).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ferrexpo-plc-fxpo-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

Ferrexpo Plc Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.