Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGP. Bank of America Corp set a $5.00 price target on Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 592,815 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $569.31 million. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.85.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $579.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Breuckmann purchased 18,000 shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $104,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

