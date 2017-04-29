Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Shares Up 6.8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 610,216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company earned $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Signal from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Signal by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 207,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Federal Signal by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,253,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,403,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Shares Up 6.8% Following Strong Earnings” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/federal-signal-co-fss-shares-up-6-8-following-strong-earnings.html.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.