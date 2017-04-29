FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) will report $83.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FCB Financial Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.85 million to $84.3 million. FCB Financial Holdings reported sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings will report full year sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.34 million to $344.4 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $396.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $390.65 million to $403.9 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FCB Financial Holdings.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) traded down 2.28% on Friday, hitting $47.25. 222,016 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $31.98 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/fcb-financial-holdings-inc-fcb-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-80-82-million-updated.html.

In other news, insider Les J. Lieberman sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $1,013,832.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,456.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard R. Curd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $573,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,094.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,120 shares of company stock valued at $31,164,763. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCB. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 597,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth about $10,009,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 75.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FCB Financial Holdings

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FCB Financial Holdings (FCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.