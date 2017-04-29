FBR & Co Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmland Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst J. Levi-Ribner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million.

FPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) opened at 10.90 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -299.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Farmland Partners by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

