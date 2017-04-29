Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FBR & Co Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Radian Group Inc (RDN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/fbr-co-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-radian-group-inc-rdn.html.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) opened at 16.88 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business earned $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.96 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In other news, SVP Catherine Mary Jackson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $102,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,682.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bazemore Teresa Bryce sold 151,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,961,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Radian Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,820,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after buying an additional 449,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 890,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.