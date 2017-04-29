Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) has trended positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Financial Services Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) traded up 2.00% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.07%.

About Peoples Financial Services Corp

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses.

