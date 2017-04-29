Copa Holdings, (CPA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News articles about Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copa Holdings, earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 116.42 on Friday. Copa Holdings, has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.51 million. Copa Holdings, had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, will post $7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Copa Holdings,

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

