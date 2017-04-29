Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact American Campus Communities (ACC) Stock Price

News coverage about American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Campus Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 476,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm earned $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $212,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

