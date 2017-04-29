Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price

News stories about Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ebix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 124,241 shares. Ebix has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $65.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ebix will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans Ueli Keller sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $161,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $455,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,140.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

