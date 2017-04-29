SandRidge Energy (SD) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

News articles about SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SandRidge Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) opened at 18.42 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1,058.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on SD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other SandRidge Energy news, major shareholder Tyrus Capital S.A.M. sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $372,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Bennett purchased 5,000 shares of SandRidge Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $88,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,563.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent.

