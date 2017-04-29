Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW) Share Price

News stories about ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARC Group WorldWide earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARC Group WorldWide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ARC Group WorldWide in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 2,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. ARC Group WorldWide has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.93.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. ARC Group WorldWide had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business earned $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. ARC Group WorldWide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ARC Group WorldWide will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Group WorldWide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company has four segments: Precision Components Group, 3DMT Group, Flanges and Fittings Group, and Wireless Group. It provides a set of manufacturing solutions, from design and prototyping through production. Through the Company’s product offering, it provides its customers with a prototyping and production solution for both precision metal and plastic fabrication.

