Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Price

News headlines about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 39 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) traded down 1.79% on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,080 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

