Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Price

Headlines about Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Microelectronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,444 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Aegis upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Ananth Naman sold 49,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $3,397,899.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,043,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,044 shares of company stock worth $12,959,195. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

